HC Wainwright Trims Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Target Price to $11.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

APDN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

