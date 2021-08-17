HC Wainwright Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $53.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.46% from the stock’s current price.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

