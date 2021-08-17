HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.28. 66,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,431. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

