Head-To-Head Analysis: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.65 $257.25 million $1.54 17.83 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -48.93

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nomad Foods and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.49% 13.01% 5.03% Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

