Head-To-Head Contrast: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Better Choice and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70% Constellation Brands 13.47% 14.99% 7.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Constellation Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.33 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.78 Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.38 $2.00 billion $9.97 21.40

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Better Choice and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 7 12 1 2.70

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $248.95, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Better Choice on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

