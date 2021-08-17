Head-To-Head Contrast: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.12% -5.63% -2.04% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.52 -$1.65 billion ($7.33) -7.95 Romeo Power $8.97 million 85.12 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -10.78

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icahn Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 100.60%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Icahn Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Me

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

