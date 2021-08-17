Head to Head Contrast: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) vs. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mendocino Brewing and NewAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAge 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewAge has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. Given NewAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A NewAge -4.61% -19.36% -7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewAge $279.47 million 0.93 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -4.66

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAge.

Volatility & Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

