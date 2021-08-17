Head-To-Head Contrast: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.37 Inogen $308.49 million 4.58 -$5.83 million ($0.27) -231.37

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Inogen -0.73% -0.69% -0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Inogen has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inogen beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

