Head-To-Head Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 20.84% 16.96% 1.52% Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.89 $3.21 billion N/A N/A Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.28 $221.58 million $0.94 15.12

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

