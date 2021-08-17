Head-To-Head Review: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JD.com and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Missfresh has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 220.24%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than JD.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 0.78 $7.57 billion $1.21 55.10 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.com beats Missfresh on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

