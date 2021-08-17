Head to Head Survey: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71

Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.64 $146.70 million $1.71 21.67

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

