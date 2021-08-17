Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Healthcare Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

