Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

