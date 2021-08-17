Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,797 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.43. 18,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $255.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

