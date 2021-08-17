Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $501,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 83,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,976. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

