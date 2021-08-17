Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $412,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. 7,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,505. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

