Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,507 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 124,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

