Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $6.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $30.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,736.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,557.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

