Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

NUE stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.42. 228,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

