HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.81 ($66.84).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.04 ($71.81) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.94.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

