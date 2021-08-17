HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.