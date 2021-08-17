Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

