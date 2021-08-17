Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 214.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,005. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

