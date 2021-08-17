Henry James International Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 682,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,079. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

