Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIVN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

