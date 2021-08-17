Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $224,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,317,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,916,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. 109,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

