Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

