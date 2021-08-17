Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $74,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith-Midland stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

