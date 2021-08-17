Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $319.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.76. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

