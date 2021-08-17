Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

