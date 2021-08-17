Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.