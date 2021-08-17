Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

