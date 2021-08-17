Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $604,000 Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 162.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 220.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 36.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

