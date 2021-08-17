Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

