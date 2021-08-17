Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 53 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital International Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $234.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

