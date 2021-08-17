Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $4.25 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.