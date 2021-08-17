Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and $132,954.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00158934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.92 or 1.00028427 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.03 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00687719 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.