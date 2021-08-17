HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 7,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

