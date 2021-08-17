HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 137,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,423. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

