HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

AGM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

