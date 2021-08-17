HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. 38,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

