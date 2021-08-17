HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 71,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

