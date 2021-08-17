HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $182.30. 28,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

