HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

