Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

