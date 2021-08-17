Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.05 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $43.05 million and $597,961.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00134251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00158287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,376.12 or 1.00035111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.49 or 0.00924260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.06953690 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.