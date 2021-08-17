Hifi Finance Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $122.74 million and approximately $47.76 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00906405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

