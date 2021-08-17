High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $143,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
