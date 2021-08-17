High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $143,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

