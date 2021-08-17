Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,110 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,907,675. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.07. 34,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

