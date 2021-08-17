Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

